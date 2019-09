The Three Scariest Revelations From The Young Harvey Weinstein Profile

On the surface, each accusation seems to depict Weinstein as a power-hungry man who let his rise to fame fundamentally change the way he interacted with the world and, especially, the women who inhabit it. But, a new profile titled " Young Harvey Weinstein: The Making Of A Monster ," published in The Hollywood Reporter suggests that Weinstein's transformation into the reprehensible person he is today began far before he ever made his first million. THR traveled to Weinstein's old stomping grounds in New York (Queens and, later, Buffalo) and talked with nearly a dozen of his former friends and acquaintances. Below are some of the scariest takeaways.