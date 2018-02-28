The Three Scariest Revelations From The Young Harvey Weinstein Profile

Before Weinstein got into the film industry, he worked in music, booking big gigs like the Rolling Stones for shows in Buffalo. At one point, Weinstein allegedly made a deal with an unnamed woman who said he'd offered her tickets to a show if she'd allow him to postpone a payment. When she arrived at his apartment to pick up the tickets, his roommate reportedly told her Weinstein was in the tub. She entered the bathroom and found him naked; then, he asked her to scrub his back. She left immediately.