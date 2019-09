The New Harvey Weinstein Suit Is Ready To Target Company-Wide Complicity

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman filed a lawsuit on Sunday against both the Weinstein Company and its fraternal founders, according to The New York Times, suggesting that blame for the producer's alleged sexual misconduct , first reported by The New York Times in October, has spread beyond just the man himself. This new suit claims the Weinstein Company's management and board of directors "were repeatedly presented with credible evidence of HW’s sexual harassment" as well as his "use of corporate employees and resources to facilitate sexual activity with third parties." In other words, the suit alleges they were complicit in the over 80 alleged instances of sexual harassment and abuse leveled against the producer.