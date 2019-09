It's never too soon for more Game Of Thrones news . While this isn't a crazy theory or some kind of behind-the-scenes scoop, it is maybe one of the first HBO-approved elements from season 8 — although the network was probably hoping we wouldn't see it yet. Collider got their hands on a GOT season 8 promotional poster made for the Licensing Expo, where the outlet reports many entertainment companies display their promos and other art that hasn't been released anywhere else. Or, er, usually hasn't. You can see the new poster over here