As the year comes to an end, we're reminded that we still don't have any clarity on what to expect from the ending of Game of Thrones. Unfortunately for fans anticipating juicy spoilers to be dropped before the final season airs, Emilia Clarke has pretty much confirmed that it won't be happening.
Normally, we can expect some kind of spoiler to surface with the answers to our burning questions, but if The Telegraph's recent interview with GoT star and Mother of Dragons Clarke is any indication, leaks of any kind will be extremely difficult to find.
Unlike years past, Clarke said that she and her co-stars have been banned from using social media. Unfortunately, that means you won't be seeing Instagram posts like this in the coming months; though, we at least got to see this epic photo of Clarke with former onscreen husband Jason Momoa. Swoon.
When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city...you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins ? (and gins) where until now they'd only been one... (*grins- there's always more gins) ? @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN ?? #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon ????
Clarke said that the social media ban is a precaution to ensure that no one accidentally reveals important details throughout production. According to Clarke, show creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss aren't just cracking down on Tweets and Instagram Stories; they're also allegedly writing a number of various endings to keep everyone, including the cast, in the dark about the final outcome.
"None of the cast know what the actual ending is," Clarke told The Telegraph. "If there's ever a leak of any kind, don't believe it because it's probably not true."
As both Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and website Fansided noted, it's quite costly to film multiple endings, so there's a chance that the series won't follow through with Clarke's claim. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that they haven't written different endings and aren't planning to reveal their decision to the cast and crew until shortly before shooting the finale.
This isn't the first time a GoT actor has opened up about the extreme measures HBO is willing to take to prevent spoilers of any kind. Back in October, the Associated Press reported that Coster-Waldau told Scandinavian talk show Skavlan that in place of physical scripts, each actor would have their lines read to them in an earpiece. If true, that could indicate that no one had the chance to rehearse scenes prior to shooting in real time, which would be an impressive feat, to say the least.
It makes sense that HBO would want to be extra cautious going into the final season, especially after hackers leaked episodes and scripts of Season 7 online. Though bothersome that we won't be getting any behind-the-scenes looks, perhaps it's best to be like Jon Snow and "know nothing" to ensure the best finale possible.
