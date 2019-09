There is an entire cottage industry devoted to sussing out show spoilers. Spoiler seekers are known to send camera-equipped drones into locked-down show settings, show up at bars were drunken crew may be congregating, and pretend to be extras hired on set as background characters. Some of their methods are ingenious, but none is as devastating to the show runners as hacking. Game of Thrones had several episodes leaked in its 7th season, and fans who like spoilers are only hungry for more.