Kit Harington Admits He Did A Terrible Job Keeping Jon Snow's Fate A Secret



Kit Harington wasn't allowed to tell anyone about the fate of Jon Snow. But the Game Of Thrones actor did manage to let it slip to his mom, his dad, his girlfriend and...a police officer.



While on The Tonight Show, Harington revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that he was pretty good about keeping one of the biggest secrets in TV history — until he was caught speeding.



"I was driving back from my parent's house and I was driving too fast," he said. "I was being a bit naughty, I was going over the speed limit."

