This GOT Theory Means Dany & Jon Have More In Common With Cersei Than They Think

This theory gets more plausible the more you think about it. As Digital Spy points out, Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, once referred to Jon Snow's parents as a "Luke Skywalker" situation . While that could just be referring to his surprise parentage, it also could be taken more literally. Luke and Leia, his sister, were, like Dany, taken into hiding and separated into different families. Could this reference mean Daenerys was taken to the Targaryens and Jon to the Starks?