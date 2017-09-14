This GOT Theory Means Dany & Jon Have More In Common With Cersei Than They Think

Just as we all were adjusting to the fact that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were actually aunt and nephew, a new fan theory has thrown another curveball. Digital Spy noticed that some book fans were spotting inconsistencies in Dany's childhood, specifically that she say she grew up in Braavos with a lemon tree. The thing is, apparently lemon trees don't grow in Braavos — they grow in Dorne.
So what does that mean? Well, some are wondering if this suggests the Khaleesi didn't have the childhood she was told she had. We know she was taken into hiding, and now people are wondering if it was because her father wasn't Aerys, but Rhaegar, making her and Jon brother and sister.
This theory gets more plausible the more you think about it. As Digital Spy points out, Alfie Allen, who plays Theon Greyjoy, once referred to Jon Snow's parents as a "Luke Skywalker" situation. While that could just be referring to his surprise parentage, it also could be taken more literally. Luke and Leia, his sister, were, like Dany, taken into hiding and separated into different families. Could this reference mean Daenerys was taken to the Targaryens and Jon to the Starks?
Some other fun facts: Dany and Jon were born nine months apart, the same amount of time Ned was out of commission after the Tower of Joy. Plus, Ned has always been weirdly protective of Daenerys, warning against assassinating her in the first season. This theory could possibly answer a lot of these unexplained moments.
Or, this could just be another instance of us needing to come up with something, anything to last us until season 8 arrives — which might not be until 2019. That's so much time for our theories to get even crazier.
