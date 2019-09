If you want to enter the final season of Game Of Thrones pure and untampered with, then definitely don't read this post , because a fan on Reddit just broke down their theories for the eighth and last season of the HBO show, and pretty much everyone is on board. On Tuesday, user thetripleb took to the message board to put in writing some thoughts that had been floating around their head when it comes to the end of Westeros' story . Once everyone else got wind of them, the post blew up, and now I'm rooting for all these predictions to happen — the good and the bad.