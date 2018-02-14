If you want to enter the final season of Game Of Thrones pure and untampered with, then definitely don't read this post, because a fan on Reddit just broke down their theories for the eighth and last season of the HBO show, and pretty much everyone is on board. On Tuesday, user thetripleb took to the message board to put in writing some thoughts that had been floating around their head when it comes to the end of Westeros' story. Once everyone else got wind of them, the post blew up, and now I'm rooting for all these predictions to happen — the good and the bad.
Because, yes, judging by the behind-the-scenes footage that emerged a few weeks ago, bad things are definitely going down in these final episodes. But thetripleb has some theories we never even thought of before. Let's take a look:
There are definitely things in here that other people have floated before, like the prediction that the Song Of Ice And Fire series was written by Sam Tarly (John Bradley West), and that the final scene reveals that it was him telling the story the whole time. Thetripleb also thinks that Jaime will kill Cersei, fulfilling the prophecy.
However, the thought that Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) convinces the Lannister Army to join forces with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and go North is certainly interesting, especially for the Jaime sympathizers out there. I don't think any of us would be surprised by a Jon-Danearys (Emilia Clarke) pregnancy, but if she dies in childbirth and leaves Jon a single father, that would be a heartbreaking twist we may never get over.
Some other key predictions: the Night King conquers King's Landing and gains a huge fleet of the undead, although they ultimately lose the war. Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) retires and Lords over Casterly Rock, switching the family's trade from gold to, of course, wine. And then there's the sad theory that all the dragons die — but wait. Thetripleb thinks that if that happens, one of the last shots will be of a cluster of dragon eggs laid before the final battle. Did anyone else just get chills?
With so much time ahead of us to predict things, at least one of us is going to end up being right, but I'd put my money on this one.
