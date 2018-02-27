To be frank, spa-inspired beauty lines aren't usually our favorite. Not only are they expensive, but more often than not, you can only buy the products in the actual spa. And who has time for that? For millennials on a time crunch, without a ton of cash, looking for a solid 100-like Instagram post, spa lines just don't make sense. Unless, that is, we're talking about Bliss.
Bliss isn't new at all (it's been around for years, having originated in its own spa by the same name) and it's developed something of a cult following. But the brand wasn't always the buzziest until this week, when it officially announced its relaunch — complete with post-worthy packaging, new formulations, and lower price tags. And by low, we mean everything from Bliss now retails for under $25, which is pretty unheard of in the category.
Even better, it's fixing the whole inaccessible issue by adding products to shelves in Target (March 18) and Ulta Beauty (April 1). If you're one of the brand's longtime fans, don't worry, because not every product changed completely — some oldies but goodies still remain, like the Triple Oxygen Mask and zesty Body Butters.
Click ahead to check out the new rollout of Bliss' relaunched line, available now on the brand site.