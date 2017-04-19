Suave Just Trolled Beauty Loving Millennials In The Most Epic Way

But if you think this halo effect has its roots in A-list circles, not so fast. "I actually see less brand bias with my celebrity clients and on movie sets than I do at the salon," says Marcus Francis, hairstylist for Suave Professionals. "Stars want what works and trust my judgement. But consumers just assume that if a celeb is wearing a $10k dress, she must have a super expensive beauty routine to look the way she does, and that's simply not true. The truth is I really stick to what gets the job done, and that doesn’t need to cost a fortune."