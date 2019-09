The Minimal Nail Art Trend You Have To Try Before Winter Ends

Like your chunky knitwear, the manicure equivalent is intricately woven, slightly raised , and cozy-looking as hell. And yet, in a world where a 3-D design of Kylie Jenner's offspring yields 1.7 million likes on Instagram, the embossed trend taking over your feed is far more tame (and way less creepy), which is what most of us who go into offices M-F want. Bonus: It's also relatively easy to do.