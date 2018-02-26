The Minimal Nail Art Trend You Have To Try Before Winter Ends

The Little Black Dress is nice and all, but you know what's even better come winter? Sweaters. The cold-weather staple has inspired a legion of holiday party attire looks, how-to guides, chart-topping music, and now — because creativity knows no bounds — nail art.
Like your chunky knitwear, the manicure equivalent is intricately woven, slightly raised, and cozy-looking as hell. And yet, in a world where a 3-D design of Kylie Jenner's offspring yields 1.7 million likes on Instagram, the embossed trend taking over your feed is far more tame (and way less creepy), which is what most of us who go into offices M-F want. Bonus: It's also relatively easy to do.
The most minimalistic way to make sweater weather even better, coming right up.