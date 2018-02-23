The big reveal after the finale was that Pell never once reached out to Yaramchuck after the show. He claimed that he messaged her on Instagram. He didn't get her cell phone number, and Yaramchuck flew back to Sweden, only to see him again at After the Final Rose, where he seemed utterly unconcerned that he effectively ghosted someone on national — sorry, international — television. Pell's behavior almost isn't ghosting at all. He ignored Yaramchuck in plain sight: He had every way of accessing his "Russian princess," as he called her, but he chose not to. Instead, he went on tour with his new EP, which contains a song called "Ball Caps and Blue Jeans."