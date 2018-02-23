Contrary to the over-plucked eyebrow trend of yore, the kind of fringe popping up on our feeds today is fuller than ever. The last few years alone have seen bold-brow outliers like Cara Delevingne, Lucy Hale, and Zendaya prove that the beauty standard for the "cool" eyebrow is no longer one-size-fits-all. In 2018, however, people are taking the look one step further, proudly showing off their unibrows both on Instagram and on the runways — and we don't hate it one bit.
If the body hair movement of our generation has proven anything, it's that you shouldn't feel self-conscious about the natural hair you have — and this extends to your eyebrows. Luckily, there's a crop of unibrow renegades all over social media lighting the way. So if the thought of getting another wax makes you want to curl up in a ball and cry, you might want to consider following their lead and let your (eyebrow) bush grow wild and free.
Need inspiration? We've rounded up our favorite unibrows on Instagram as of late. Because there's no time like the present to free the brow.