"She'd be holding her toddler on her lap, and I'd be waking up in Japan, and we'd be doing these very weird, almost choreographed dances to Mahler, or whatever the piece at hand was," Kirke said. "And what I thought was really amazing about her Skyping with her baby is that is such a facet of being a woman artist that is less present in the lives of male artists. I wish that there was a way that [motherhood] could be more celebrated as part of who we are as artists, rather than something we have to suppress in order to be artists."