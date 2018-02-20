If you thought your life was a mess, it's nothing compared to the mess Izzy has gotten herself into. Played by Black Mirror's Mackenzie Davis (you know, from pretty much the only happy episode of Black Mirror) Izzy is the titular character in Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town, a story about one day, one engagement, and zero cars. When her ex Roger (Alex Russell) and his new fianceé Whitney (Sarah Goldberg) throw themselves an engagement party, Izzy realizes this is her last chance to convince him to come back to her and, hopefully, fix her entire life.
Advertisement
And trust me — her life needs fixing. She's broke, jobless, and headed nowhere. When she wakes up on the other side of the city, with her car nowhere near working condition, Izzy must convince friends and strangers to, well, get her the fuck across town. Through this adventure, she finds her friend Walt (Haley Joel Osment) whose girlfriend Agatha (Alia Shawkat) offers to give her the ride she needs. The only problem is that Agatha is just as all-over-the-place as Izzy, and the two end up getting into much more than they bargained for in the name of love and full-on desperation.
Of course, this is about more than a wedding. Izzy's life is in a state of turmoil that no ex-boyfriend can fix. Through this one-day adventure, she's forced to confront the worst parts of herself — and decide what she's going to do about them.
Izzy Gets The F*ck Across Town is written and Directed by Christian Papierniak and hits theaters on May 4.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement