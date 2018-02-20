And trust me — her life needs fixing. She's broke, jobless, and headed nowhere. When she wakes up on the other side of the city, with her car nowhere near working condition, Izzy must convince friends and strangers to, well, get her the fuck across town. Through this adventure, she finds her friend Walt (Haley Joel Osment) whose girlfriend Agatha (Alia Shawkat) offers to give her the ride she needs. The only problem is that Agatha is just as all-over-the-place as Izzy, and the two end up getting into much more than they bargained for in the name of love and full-on desperation.