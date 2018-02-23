"I keep quoting one of the most influential statements, which also applies to the movie. Author Colleen Black was on a panel I was on, and she said, 'The most romantic thing you can say to someone is not I love you, but I see you.' The connection we make is not just from affection, but someone knowing who you are and feeling comfortable letting the other person know who you are. That was the guiding principle of Every Day," Levithan explained of Rhiannon and A's relationship on a recent phone call. "I hope that is conveyed in the movie, and it alters the somewhat cliche narrative of the meet-cute, and the attraction, and falling in love. It is much more complicated here, because A has to earn Rhiannon's love, not by what A looks like, but by who A is."