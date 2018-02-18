One the most emotional parts of the video (and that's saying a lot) is a scene in which he hands a giant stack of cash to a woman and her son on the street, who both begin crying. We don't know the family's name or their backstory, but Drake makes it clear that they have dealt with some serious challenges. "This was the toughest scene for me to try and keep it together," he wrote, and we all share his emotions with the family. "Mother and son with some of the strongest spirits I have encountered in my life. I pray you two continue to find the light and the fight within your bond. Blessed to have met you both." That sounds is my heart ripping into a million pieces.