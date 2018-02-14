"Yeah it was the worst. I still had a roof over my head and was absolutely fine, but internally I just was a mess. I had so much doubt and questions, and didn't know up from down. I'm still very anxious, but I was particularly anxious in those three years following college, and just didn't know what I was doing. I also worked in a bridal store à la the movie. And I was trying to write but it wasn't really happening. It's just confusing when you graduate college, and you had something to do every year, you know what your life is, you know what your schedule is, and all of a sudden you are like 'Oh, I have to figure out how to be an adult.' I mean, I'm in my late 20s now, and I am still like confused all the time, but I just try to forge ahead with purpose and self-determination."