Y’all really picked today to start tweeting about the new Woody Allen movie pic.twitter.com/Ftm1FMXyIH— Ira Madison III (@ira) October 13, 2017
Wonder Wheel? Really? After the Weinstein scandal, I honestly don’t think Academy members want to be associated with him right now.— DSL (@soydansilva) October 13, 2017
I made the executive decision NOT to see WONDER WHEEL this morning, because I Did Not Need That Shit this week. We can all do better.— Morgan Leigh Davies (@MLDavies) October 13, 2017
Really easy step moving forward is to actively tell ppl not to pay money to see the new Woody Allen movie— manic pixie ass boy (@Friedliched) October 13, 2017
Wonder Wheel shouldn't be trending. Woody Allen should be in jail, but he's rich, white and has Hollywood protection so let's love him.???— Andres Diaz ?? (@fvgtw) October 13, 2017
#WoodieAllen makes another movie where a woman is called crazy for 2 hours. white male critics will name it movie of the year. #WonderWheel— Mozzle (@MozzleStead) October 13, 2017
How can we regard woody allen with anything but disgust and rage?????— alexa young (@alexameiy) October 13, 2017
and if you take a sip whenever a man calls a woman “crazy” or “nuts” in #WonderWheel you will be sloshed by the time the credits roll. #NYFF— Ashley Lee (@cashleelee) October 13, 2017
Wonder Wheel : Kate Winslet plays what might be the most despicable woman I've ever seen on film, no redeeming qualities at all. Yikes.— James Healey (@SwedishLincoln) October 13, 2017
Live look at Kate Winslet trying to remain in contention for the Oscars #WonderWheel pic.twitter.com/uPM26MiQ27— Matt BOO-scare-oos (@mattybooz) October 13, 2017