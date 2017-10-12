Story from Entertainment News

Woody Allen's New Movie Debuted At The NYFF & People Have Things To Say

Tanya Edwards
While the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal that has rocked (but probably not surprised) Hollywood is still playing out, the film world must soldier on. That includes the New York Film Festival, which closed Friday with a screening of Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel.
Allen, like Weinstein, is an accused sexual predator, but — as is often the case — his career was not particularly harmed or even interrupted. While these accusations are just that – accusations – at this point, people definitely have had some things to say about Hollywood giving male creatives a pass for allegedly terrible behavior.
Wonder Wheel, set in 1950s Coney Island, stars Kate Winslet as a former actress and Justin Timberlake as a lifeguard who wants to be a poet. When Winslet was asked about the allegations against Allen by his former partner's adopted daughter she told The New York Times, “As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false.”
Winslet had a very different take on Harvey Weinstein this week: “The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well regarded film producers, is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear.”
It didn't take long for Twitter users to conflate the two situations.
Others simply called out frustration with Woody Allen's continued success.
And his track record with women.
Winslet took a bit of a drubbing as well, because Twitter never forgets.
With all the blowback from the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it seems likely this is only the first commentary we'll hear about the allegations that Allen is a predator. It remains to be seen if audiences will turn away from Amazon Studios for this film.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
