"The crazy part about it is there is a different hashtag every week, which is really sad but it's just how the world works. I picked which ones meant the most to me, and what I thought was most important to portray in the video. We picked about five or six. The one that is most important to me, personally, is the one that I'm holding, which says #Justice4Grenfell, which is a fire that happened in London in an apartment building. It was public housing, for people who don't have a lot of money. The government knew it was an unsafe place to live, and it caught on fire. [Editor's note: According to a report published by The Guardian in November of 2017, 71 people reportedly died in the Grenfell fire.] A lot of the real facts have been hidden from the media. That one is [close to my heart] because it's close to home, but I think all the hashtags are important in their own right.