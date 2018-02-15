"Just to be yourself. I think the industry has changed quite a lot from when I was very young... But I think, with social media... I think there's a lot more room to be yourself. You don't have to put on this image of 'Oh, I have to be this perfect being. I have to always look happy.' I think there's a lot more room to express yourself, rather than just do what your label wants you to do, or what you're 'supposed' to portray as a woman. I think that boundary has been broken already, so you can now be true to yourself and do what you believe in and what you really want to do."