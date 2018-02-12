This Movie Made Light Of Deadly Food Allergies & Parents Are Not Happy

When you go to watch a light-hearted kids' movie with your family, the last thing you expect is to leave worried if your children will feel bullied. Unfortunately, some parents experienced just that after viewing Sony's latest film, Peter Rabbit, based on the iconic books by Beatrix Potter.
According to The New York Times, the film features a scene in which Peter and his friends hurl blackberries at gardener Tom McGregor knowing full well he's allergic to them. Eventually, they lodge a blackberry in McGregor's mouth, and he briefly goes into a state of anaphylaxis. He drops to the floor, and the furry creatures get their share of his garden's bounty.
The whole thing is meant to be funny, as it showcases just how clever these animals are while demonstrating the fallibility of man. The problem, of course, is that fatal food allergies are extraordinarily prevalent in the United States and shouldn't be treated lightly. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, 1 in 13 children in the United States have a food allergy. To make things scarier, AAFA reports that there is no definitive cure for food allergies, leaving millions of people susceptible to danger any time they eat, or in some cases come in contact with, a harmful food.
Food Allergy Research & Education notes that nearly 1 in 3 children with food allergies report that they have been bullied for their conditions. Some parents of kids with food allergies fear that this bullying could worsen after more children watch Peter Rabbit.
**Warning** For those who have children that live with food allergies (like mine), do NOT go see the new Peter Rabbit movie. Finding “humor” in bullying by Peter & friends to an allergy friend (who then needs an Epi) is sickening. Shame on @SonyPictures #BoycottPeterRabbit— Tom Murray (@thomascmurray) February 10, 2018
Heads up from @kfatweets about the new #PeterRabbitMovie and sensitive issues for those with life-threatening #foodallergies PLEASE stop showing #anaphylaxis as something that is funny. @SonyPictures https://t.co/ZT0HQSmIee pic.twitter.com/ZHdTUFsCba— Turn It Teal (@TurnItTeal) February 10, 2018
@CommonSense please update your Peter Rabbit listing to warn parents of kids with food allergies about the violent food allergy bullying scene. Pure and unnecessary violence. #BoycottPeterRabbit— Karen Costa (@karenraycosta) February 10, 2018
Sony has since released a statement to The Times apologizing for the insensitive scene.
"Food allergies are a serious issue," they wrote in a statement the statement. "Our film should not have made light of Peter Rabbit's archenemesis, Mr. McGregor, being allergic to blackberries, even in a cartoonish, slapstick way...We sincerely regret not being more aware and sensitive to this issue, and we truly apologize."
