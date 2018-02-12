Story from Fashion

Gigi Hadid Shuts Down Haters Criticizing Her Weight

Georgia Murray
Photo: Thomas Concordia/WireImage/Getty Images
During a busy New York Fashion Week where she has already walked for Jeremy Scott, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, and Bottega Veneta, Gigi Hadid took to Twitter Sunday evening to defend her body against those criticizing her weight. In a series of candid tweets, the supermodel and current British Vogue cover star opened up about her struggle with Hashimoto's disease, a chronic lymphocytic illness that can lead to an under-active thyroid.
"For those of you so determined to come up with why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started at 17, I was not yet diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease," she wrote. "Those of you who called me 'too big for the industry' were seeing inflammation and water retention due to that."
Advertisement
Unfortunately, whenever models are placed on the world's stage, they're subjected to criticism. Yes, condemning the industry as a whole for its unhealthy representation of women is necessary and important. But when it's dished out to specific models, it's more like bullying.
Hadid opened up further to her 8.5 million Twitter followers, writing: "Over the last few years I’ve been properly medicated to help symptoms including those, as well as extreme fatigue, metabolism issues, body’s ability to retain heat, etc...I was also part of a holistic medical trial that helped my thyroid levels balance out."
She noted that although a model's lifestyle can often lead to neglecting the body, she's as healthy as she's ever been. "Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be 'too skinny' for you, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body everyday, as everyone is."
Related Video:
Advertisement

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series