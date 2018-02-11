John Stamos' Honeymoon Photo Is Giving Us Serious Uncle Jesse Vibes

John Stamos' life is suddenly looking eerily similar to Uncle Jesse's. After tying the knot with Vampire Diaries actress Caitlin McHugh, Stamos honeymooned at Disney World — the same theme park Uncle Jesse and Becky visited in the original Full House.
If it's been a while since you last saw the iconic Full House Disney World episodes, let me refresh your memory. In the 1993 two-part episode "The House Meets The Mouse," the whole Tanner clan jets off to Orlando to watch Uncle Jesse's band perform in front of the picturesque Cinderella castle. Stamos' character singing "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" (dedicated to Becky, of course) likely gave Full House fans everywhere goosebumps.
Advertisement
Now, 25 years later, Stamos took his new bride on the same vacation — minus all the extended family. The actor posted a photo in front of Cinderella Castle on Saturday, him rocking classic Mickey Mouse ears with the word "Groom" embroidered. McHugh wore a bridal veil attacked to a white pair of Minnie Mouse ears.
The most magical place on Earth holds a special place in Stamos and his new bride's heart. The couple got engaged at Disneyland in October and celebrated McHugh's last birthday there in May, so it was only fitting that their honeymoon stay on theme.
Stamos' Full House and Fuller House costars Bob Saget and Dave Coulier also tagged along in May. If only Stamos had sung "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" again, it would have been a full recreation of his beloved Full House days.
In real life, Stamos and McHugh are expecting their first child. "The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," McHugh told People magazine. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"
Stamos may be taking his own full house to Disney World one day soon.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement