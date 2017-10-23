Uncle Jesse Is Officially Off The Market

John Stamos, ageless '90s hunk who, I'm convinced, has been frozen in cryptonite for the past two decades, is engaged! People reports that the Full House star announced on Instagram Sunday evening that he popped the question to girlfriend Caitlin McHugh.
"I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after," Stamos captioned his post. Instead of the usual photographic fare, Stamos, 54, shared an illustration of himself and McHugh in front of the castle at Disney World.
McHugh, 31, is an actress, model, and writer who, based on her Instagram, has a profound love for all things Disney. She is represented by Wilhelmina models.
Stamos and McHugh have been a public couple for almost six months. In April, Stamos told Jimmy Kimmel that he'd finally met a woman that he was ready to settle down with. (Prior to this relationship, Stamos had a reputation for being a lothario.) Stamos dropped this news during a segment recalling the late Don Rickles. Rickles, Stamos said, used to always badger him about meeting a woman and settling down. Full House star Bob Saget, who also appeared on the segment, said Rickles would always joke that Stamos exclusively dates nine-year-olds.
"The great thing was that I finally met a beautiful woman that I'm madly in love with," Stamos explained after Saget teased him for his romantic habits. "Don [Rickles] got to meet her and approve her, and he was crazy about her."
In May, Stamos celebrated McHugh's birthday at Disneyland. Disney seems to be a recurring theme for this couple. Stamos toted the cast of Fuller House to the park for McHugh's big day.
"Any day spent with you is my favorite day," Stamos wrote. "So, today is my new favorite day. Happy Birthday Babe!"
Have mercy!
