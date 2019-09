The penultimate season- opener’s moniker is even worse if you remember the precarious position we left Homeland heroine Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) toiling in. And, Carrie’s woes were nothing compared to those of her mentor and colleague Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). But, considering the Showtime drama was last on television nearly 300 days ago, it’s unlikely you can perfectly recall the dire situation facing Carrie, Saul, and the rest of Homeland’s America.