After 10 months off our TV screens, Homeland is back. The Showtime spy thriller will return on February 11 with season 7 premiere episode “Enemy Of The State.” Now that’s an anxiety-inducing title.
The penultimate season-opener’s moniker is even worse if you remember the precarious position we left Homeland heroine Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) toiling in. And, Carrie’s woes were nothing compared to those of her mentor and colleague Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). But, considering the Showtime drama was last on television nearly 300 days ago, it’s unlikely you can perfectly recall the dire situation facing Carrie, Saul, and the rest of Homeland’s America.
That is where we come in. We put together a handy gallery explaining precisely where we left off with the Showtime favorite’s season 6 finale, “America First,” and everything to expect from season 7. Keep reading to get all of the details and see the high-stakes trailer.
