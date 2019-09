Plenty of us have served dishes to our friends that didn't turn out quite how we planned. When that happens, it can go a few different ways. Either your friend doesn't notice anything is off, or they notice but don't say a word. Then there's the final option, which only happens when you're cooking for a friend who is bold enough to give feedback. They take a bite, notice an error has been made, and provide the chef with some input. Unsurprisingly, Kanye West (the man who sent his wife a memo to stop wearing oversized sunglasses ) falls into that final category. During a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live , Chrissy Teigen explained exactly what happened that one time she served her friend Kanye a cheesecake that was just a little bit off.