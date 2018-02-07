Plenty of us have served dishes to our friends that didn't turn out quite how we planned. When that happens, it can go a few different ways. Either your friend doesn't notice anything is off, or they notice but don't say a word. Then there's the final option, which only happens when you're cooking for a friend who is bold enough to give feedback. They take a bite, notice an error has been made, and provide the chef with some input. Unsurprisingly, Kanye West (the man who sent his wife a memo to stop wearing oversized sunglasses) falls into that final category. During a recent appearance on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, Chrissy Teigen explained exactly what happened that one time she served her friend Kanye a cheesecake that was just a little bit off.
While Teigen visited with Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, a fan called in to ask the cookbook author "Since you're such a foodie, what is the worst meal you've ever eaten from one of your celebrity friend?" Apparently Teigen couldn't think of any gross meals her famous friends had made for her, but immediately, she remembered something "very bad" she prepared for rapper Kanye West. She explained, "Oh! I made a bad meal for a celebrity friend before. I made a cheesecake for Kanye."
Cohen, of course, wanted details, and as a fellow lover of drama, Teigen obliged, but she enlisted the help of her husband John Legend who was sitting in the audience. Legend said, generously, "The thing is it wasn't bad, but it wasn't what it was supposed to be. But it actually tasted good." He continued, telling Cohen and the rest of the audience exactly what Kanye offered Teigen as feedback. "Kanye was like, 'this is kind of flan-ish.'" We knew Kanye West was opinionated, but we never knew he was so discerning when it comes to squishy desserts.
At the end of the anecdote, Teigen confessed she hasn't made the cheesecake in question since the "flan-ish" fiasco. Still, we're sure she appreciated his constructive criticism. She is a best-selling cookbook author after all, and you don't reach that status without plenty of recipe testing with your friends who aren't afraid to comment.
