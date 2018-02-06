The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Gadget Lovers

It can be easy to hate Valentine's Day: Prix-fixe meals are expensive and hard to book, cards all come pre-filled with overly cheesy messages, and if you haven't been shot by Cupid's arrow there's a whole different set of messaging to deal with. Suffice it to say the day of love can be a tough one, no matter what your relationship status might be.
But there's no reason not to use it as an excuse to buy something for your special someone, whether that's a significant other, best friend, family member, pet, or the girl who brews your coffee every morning.
Ahead, we've pulled together eight gadgets and gifts that are equal parts heart-filled and playful. There are ones for a weekend away or a night at home; a day-of dance session or future dance-offs — and it's all V-day appropriate.