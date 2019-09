In a press release, Calvin Klein describes Kiss as "one of Warhol’s earliest cinematic explorations." For it, Warhol "trained his camera in close-up on 12 couples kissing, for three-and-a-half minutes each. In part a response to Hollywood censors of the day, which forbade lips lingering in a kiss for more than three seconds, upon its release the work was considered especially provocative for its depiction of biracial and homosexual pairings. The movie featured a mix of countercultural luminaries and Warhol’s self-styled Factory 'superstars' including Gerard Malanga and Baby Jane Holzer ." Appearances were also made by actress, artist, and filmmaker Naomi Levine, lighting designer Johnny Dodd, and poet Ed Sanders, a member of The Fugs