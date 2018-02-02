Although it’s always fun to watch Williams and Robinson banter back and forth, it’s their big interviews that make the strongest case for Queens to make the jump to the small screen. We want to see the freakout that ensues when an icon like SJP unexpectedly kisses Robinson’s foot, or the visual comedy of quintessential New Yorker Stewart throwing a slice of pizza across a stage because he hates it that much. This would all sound fine over a pair of headphones, but the visuals push the already-beloved Queens to an entirely new level.