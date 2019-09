Once the Queens are done amusing themselves and their audience, they toss the spotlight over to one of their many stand-up guests, who will cycle in throughout the specials. This is the part of 2 Dope Queens But On TV that will either delight you when it’s very good or disappoint when it doesn’t exactly fit in with the inclusive bonanza that is the rest of the hour. After all, the premiere, “New York,” does end with rap lyrics like “My feminism will be intersectional or it will be bullshit,” a reference to Flavia Dzodan’s 2011 blog , booming over the loudspeakers of Kings Theatre.