In the words of Phoebe Robinson: YQY! (It stands for "Yes, queen, yes," and it's Robinson's favorite hashtag.) HBO just picked up Two Dope Queens, Robinson's WNYC podcast that she hosts with Jessica Williams, for four hour-long specials. The show, available for free on any podcast app, is a loosely formatted comedy variety show of sorts. It's usually taped live in front of an audience, like a comedy special. An average episode will feature a few stand-up comedians as well as a conversation between Robinson and Williams, who are both themselves comedians. (A non-average episode can and has included Jessica Williams' mom dishing love advice to listeners.)
The press release from HBO describes the show as a "weekly standup and storytelling podcast that features Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, along with their friends and favorite comedians, talking about sex, romance, race, hair journeys, living in New York and Billy Joel."
HBO president of programming Casey Bloys said in the same press release, "Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson prove you can be hilarious and socially conscious at the same time. We’re looking forward to bringing these very funny, talented women and their unique points of view to the HBO audience."
Robinson and Williams' respective statements are, by comparison, far more fun. (All due respect to Bloys, who is not a comedian.)
"Excited to add a couple more Khaleesis to the network!" said Williams, who recently starred in the Netflix movie The Incredible Jessica James.
"2 Dope Queens and HBO going half on a TV baby? A dream come true! The work wife and I are beyond thrilled that the formula we've perfected over the past four seasons of doing the podcast (Ignorance x Cocoa Butter + Comedic Honesty) is being brought to this network," said Robinson.
The two were even more effusive about their new HBO specials on Instagram.
"THIS AINT TV. ITS OUR DADDYFUCKIN IGNORANT ASSES GETTING 4, HOUR LONG 2 DOPE QUEENS HBO SPECIALS EARLY NEXT YEAR," Williams wrote. She adds, "OUT OF RESPECT FOR THE STARKS I AM GOING TO DO MY BEST TO RUN UP THE HBO BUDGET BY HAVING TOO MANY URBAN OUTFITTERS LEVEL COSTUME CHANGES AND BY DEMANDING TOO MANY DIFFERENT VARIETIES OF HAIR GREASE IN MY DRESSING ROOM."
Robinson is just as ecstatic — she also employed all caps in her Instagram post. "THANK YOU, BLACK JESUS, AKA @OPRAH! THIS IS WHAT SOJOURNER TRUTH WORKED FOR!@msjwilly & I can't wait to tape these @2dopequeens specials with @hbo! Will be our biggest & best 2DQ epis yet!"
We're downright thrilled that this comedy-focussed podcast is making its way to TV, especially because comedy network Seeso recently shut down. We're pretty sure Robinson and Williams have this all mixed up — we're the ones that should feel blessed.
