THIS AINT TV. ITS OUR DADDYFUCKIN IGNORANT ASSES GETTING 4, HOUR LONG 2 DOPE QUEENS HBO SPECIALS EARLY NEXT YEAR. @dopequeenpheebs and I ARE SO EXCITED TO PARADE AROUND IN FRONT OF YALL AFTER AN EPISODE OF BALLERS OR SOMETHING TALKING SHIT AND BEING MISCHIEVOUS AND JUST BEING PRETTY "IG" IN GENERAL. OUT OF RESPECT FOR THE STARKS I AM GOING TO DO MY BEST TO RUN UP THE HBO BUDGET BY HAVING TOO MANY URBAN OUTFITTERS LEVEL COSTUME CHANGES AND BY DEMANDING TOO MANY DIFFERENT VARIETIES OF HAIR GREASE IN MY DRESSING ROOM. THANK YOU TO OUR LISTENERS AND HBO. WE ARE SO EXCITED. ❤️???? #eatcraylove #hbo #2dopequeens

