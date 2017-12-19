2018 isn't even here yet, and it's already off to a fantastic start. HBO unveiled on Tuesday that a new series from the two dopest of queens, Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson, is heading our way this February.
Beginning on Feb. 2, 2018, four tapings of the hilarious 2 Dope Queens podcast will air weekly in hour-long special episodes. Despite Robinson's insistence that the series will air following Game of Thrones, it sadly will not. It will, however, be taped before a live audience at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, which is honestly just as nice as King's Landing and has the added benefit of having electricity. What good is a throne if no one can see your gorgeous faces?
Hey Hoochies! Our 4 @HBO specials start airing February 2nd at 11:30pm! (Definitely NOT after Game of Thrones.) See you there! pic.twitter.com/qCQLJqYCD0— Jessica R. Williams (@msjwilly) December 19, 2017
According to a press release from HBO, each episode will feature a well-known actor/comedian. The first episode, titled "New York," will reunite Williams with the former host of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart. These two had a lot to talk about during the Obama-era, so we can only imagine what they'll unpack in light of the current administration.
Other featured guests include Sarah Jessica Parker of Sex and the City fame, Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Uzo Aduba from Orange Is the New Black, who will talk about hair, dating in New York, pizza, and what it's like to be a badass Blerd (a Black nerd). Oh, and if you're aren't sold yet, the four-episode series will be directed by comedian Tig Notaro, who, according to this episode of the the 2 Dope Queens podcast, doles out some pretty great advice.
This is just the latest impressive accomplishment by Williams, who, in addition to debuting her Netflix series The Incredible Jessica James, confirmed that she would be starring in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. In case you're wondering, yes: she and J.K. Rowling also have the perfect friendship.
May we all channel our inner Dope Queens and find success in the year to come.
