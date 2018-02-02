Meghan Markle Handled Her First Public Snafu As A Pre-Royal Like A Champ

When all eyes are on you, you're bound to have a few awkward moments. When you're Meghan Markle, however, you handle it as gracefully as you'd expect from a future royal. On Thursday, the bride-to-be appeared with fiancé Prince Harry at the Endeavour Fund Awards, a ceremony to honor wounded servicemen and women. Markle herself was presenting a prize, but you know what they say: best laid plans, etc. (that's what they say, right?)
"Thank you so much. I’m truly privileged to be here," she began when she took the stage. "The second prize of the evening is awarded to an individual who's endeavoured to achieve excellence in their chosen sport or adventurous challenge."
She then stepped aside to allow her co-presenter to read the name, but what followed was a full minute of confusion as neither Markle nor her co-presenter could find the actual name or details of the person they were giving the award to. There was paper-shuffling, awkward laughter, and a bashful smile from Markle to the audience as she stepped in to help find the correct papers and save the day.
#MeghanMarkle’s first award ceremony didn’t entirely go to plan..... @EndeavourFund pic.twitter.com/ksCQyXHdkY— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2018
It seems everywhere she goes Markle creates an iconic moment. As an American (who was previously married), her upcoming marriage to Prince Harry breaks with so many royal traditions, and they broke another one at the event by appearing together publicly before Markle is officially a royal. She also rocked a messy bun at a royal event, will reportedly speak at her own wedding reception, and her mom may be the one who walks her down the aisle.
Basically, she's shaking things up across the pond in the best way possible, which means when the royal wedding arrives on May 19, we wouldn't be surprised if she has even more surprises up her sleeve.
