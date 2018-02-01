The final step in her process is meant to subtly highlight the tragedy of the character. Once all of Marilyn’s makeup is gone, she puts a few drops of what appears to be perfume on her neck and then down her décolletage. It’s a purposefully sexual move, one a woman only enacts if she hopes someone — like, say, her husband — will be close enough to her cleavage to take a deep, arousing whiff. Yet, viewers know no such seduction is possible since Marilyn’s spouse is a closeted gay man counting down the hours until his male escort arrives; it doesn't matter how appealing Marilyn’s chest is, Lee isn't interested. But, at least she can hope, right?