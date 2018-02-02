Demure Or Raunchy? Our Confusing Attitudes Towards Skirts

Since the '60s, hem lines have gone up and down, sure, but the skirt has settled and become a staple. The height of your hem, is no longer a political or economic statement, but we have history with it. We have baggage. It's still wrongly assumed that wearing one is an attempt to convey a message: 'I'm attractive;' 'Look at me;' Hit on me;' the list goes on. The skirt has been through too much to simply be a piece of clothing, and, for some reason, women have been through too much to be able to wear it without comment.