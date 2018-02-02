The Dangerous Double Standard Women Face For Wearing Skirts

After this, clothes became a hallmark of importance; a floor-length, bulky skirt meant rich – especially if it was more than three metres in diameter round the bottom. Next, the flamboyant fashion of the Victorian era made its debut, so skirts were layered and bustles added. Victorian women's fashion was about creating the 'ideal' bell shape and showing their status but, crucially, the amount of layers were to make it harder for them to be promiscuous. The hope was that it wouldn't be worth taking off five layers of clothing including a corset and a skirt cage – a sort of sartorial chastity belt had been invented. Pretty extreme, sure, but this was around the same time when showing your ankles made you a harlot and table legs were covered because they looked too much like the real deal. Allen Jones would be in exile.