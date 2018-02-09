We Tried Butt-Masking— & It Was NOT What We Expected

Historically speaking, there is only one way in which to properly use a face mask. Step one: Choose one of more than 4,000 options, including sheet, rubber, clay, bubble, magnetic, peel-off, shrinking, gel, or glitter. Step two: Slather said mask on your face. Step three: Rinse, wipe, or peel it off. Done.
That's how you do a face mask, plain and simple — or at least that's what we thought, until Madonna coyly alluded to an off-label usage that involved smearing it all over her behind. But that's just Madonna being Madonna, right? Apparently not: Shortly thereafter, brands started rolling out products formulated specifically for your derrière at an alarming rate. And, at that point, we just felt left out.
So, we did what any self-respecting beauty editors would do: dropped trou and put the latest and greatest treatments to the test. You might not be able to sit and watch a Netflix show while they dry, but that's a small price to pay for an ass like Madonna's. Check out our results, ahead.