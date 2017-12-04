I'll be the first to admit that skin care hasn't always been at the top of my priority list. For the most part, if it didn't involve treating my breakouts or removing my makeup, I wasn't too concerned. Not at age 23, at least.
My wake-up call came, however, as soon as I experienced winter in New York City for the first time. I was miserable — every inch of skin on my body ached from dryness, and it didn't help that I had a long commute, requiring me to spend extra time braving the cold outside. It was an all-around rough time, but I did learn a valuable lesson: Body scrubs and conditioning masks can work miracles to combat the drying, dulling, and flaking effects of a frightful season.
I soon after decided to enhance my exfoliating routine and add a few additional hydrating products into the mix — including for my butt. Yep, you read that right. I stumbled across a beauty duo that featured a full-on booty scrub (That booty tho.) and booty mask (Down with the thickness.) made by beauty brand Anese. On the company's website, it claims that the products simultaneously target stretch marks and blemishes, while also nourishing the skin. Intrigued, I spent a relaxing Sunday afternoon giving them a whirl. The results were quite interesting.
The scrub itself had a mild, nutty scent and felt moist to the touch — a stark contrast to most loose exfoliators out there. It also lathered nicely, which made massaging the product in circular motions on my ass kind of fun. But let's be real: That's not why you're here. Let's talk about the butt mask.
As I hopped out of the shower and ran into my bedroom, I excitedly picked up the container. What in the world am I about to get myself into? I wondered, before popping the top and getting to work. The jar's directions stated to apply a thin layer on moist skin, so I made sure not to dry off completely before reaching inside and gathering a big, goopy handful. To my surprise, mirrors weren't necessary — although I did literally "look back at it" twice while lying on my stomach just to make sure my entire bum was covered, adding more product as needed. Once satisfied with the pink-tinted mounds behind me, I did as instructed and scrolled Instagram for 20 minutes while it hardened.
Wobbling back to the bathroom with a stiff rear was altogether challenging — I couldn't help but laugh at how ridiculous the whole ordeal must have looked. Just like clay masks for your face, this one tingles a bit as it tightens, so if you're against the squeeze you might want to pass. When I was done removing the product with a damp towel, I found my skin was a little plumper, but a bit dry — a side effect I fixed by smearing on my favorite hydrating cream. Nonetheless, there's something about getting to know your assets the way I did that made the experience well worth it. Will I use the mask again? You can bet your bottom dollar.
