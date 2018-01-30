Kirsten Dunst Finally Confirmed Her Pregnancy & The Photos Are Exquisite

So honored to have photographed this incredible collection and these incredible women #Repost @rodarte ・・・ FW18 Portrait Series: Women that inspire us. Floral Embroidered Tulle Gown as worn by @kirstendunst. Photography: @autumndewilde Styling: @shirleykurata and @ashleyfurnival Production Design: @adamandtinadesign Flowers: @josephfree Production: @laikaforbennies at @ctdinc Makeup: @uzo2018 for @narsissist Hair: @claudiolazo for @wellahairusa Nails: @kimmiekyees for @mtmorgantaylor Redback lights provided by @hudson.spider

A post shared by Autumn de Wilde (@autumndewilde) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:58am PST