Kirsten Dunst Talks Fiancé Jesse Plemons & Being Ready For Babies

Marital bliss, babies, and The Beguiled? Bring it on.
Kirsten Dunst got candid about her personal goals in her July cover story for Marie Claire U.K. Fresh from Cannes to promote her latest Sofia Coppola film, Dunst gushed about her "best friend," former Fargo costar Jesse Plemons. The couple got engaged earlier this year.
"[He's my] favorite actor I’ve ever worked with," the 35-year-old actress told the magazine, breaking the hearts of Josh Hartnett, Brad Pitt, and Jesse Bradford in one fell swoop.
Though the pair have yet to reveal their wedding plans, it's clear that Dunst is ready to settle down.
"It’s time to have babies and chill," she said, noting that she's been acting since age 3. "I wasn’t one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where’s Kiki?' I just love that love. That’s what I want."
For now, she's happy to continue building her career, though the playing field has changed since she first started out.
"You can get jobs based on your Instagram following these days," Dunst said of the pressure to be a social media star. "That’s insane, but that’s why I have it now. As a man, you could get away with not having it. As a woman in this industry, I think you gotta do it now. It’s just part of the game."
One development she's less thrilled with? All the reboots (cough, cough, Spider-Man).
"We made the best ones, so who cares?" she said. "I’m like, 'You make it all you want.' They’re just milking that cow for money. It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?"
Don't worry, Kiki. If they come for Bring It On, we will go full Lava.
