Kirsten Dunst's love life is beginning to imitate her art. The actress is engaged to Jesse Plemons, who played her husband on the FX series Fargo. Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news of Dunst's engagement. This will be the first marriage for both Dunst and Plemons. It was initially reported that the two got engaged over the weekend of the Golden Globes, but Dunst was spotted wearing a diamond ring shortly after the new year at the Palm Springs Film Festival. It's no surprise these two were able to keep their engagement a secret, since most didn't even know they were dating. After Dunst ended her four-year relationship with actor Garrett Hedlund in May, rumors swirled that she and Plemons were dating, something the couple never confirmed. What Plemons did confirm was how much he loved working with Dunst on Fargo. Plemons and Dunst played married high school sweethearts Peggy and Ed Blumquist on Fargo, an experience Plemons called "a gift" at Paleyfest in 2015.
"I loved Kirsten's work for a long time," Plemons said. "And I was really excited once I'd met her, and she's a great person, and we're both actors that just...have fun with the material." Turns out, they had more fun than any of us knew.
