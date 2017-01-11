Is This Kirsten Dunst’s Engagement Ring?

Last year, Kirsten Dunst, 32, broke up with her longtime boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund. Though that didn't mean she shied away from love. In fact, it was quite the opposite. In 2016 Dunst and her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons, 26, also made their romance public. After playing a married couple in the second season on the FX series, the two hit it off. And so a new Hollywood pairing was born. Now fans are speculating just how serious the two have gotten. According to People, Dunst stepped out at the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 2, sporting a pretty diamond ring. And it seems she didn't just wear it for show: She wore it on her ring finger. Here's a closer look:
While no official announcement has been made, Dunst was also seen wearing the oval-cut rock on January 5, while hanging out on James Corden's sofa. See for yourself.
Dunst has never been one to play into the spotlight. It would only make sense for her to keep fans guessing.
