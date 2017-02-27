Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Make First Appearance As An Engaged Couple

Back in January many of us wondered if the ring Kirsten Dunst was wearing was indeed her engagement ring. Days later Dunst confirmed that she was indeed engaged to her Fargo co-star Jesse Plemons.
Despite the two lovebirds keeping their romance fairly low-key over the months, the two made their first appearance as an engaged couple this weekend at the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards. While they seem excited about their new future together, they’ve remained relaxed about planning the wedding. “We'll find the time," Plemons shared with E! News. "We're taking it somewhat slow."
Taking it slow makes perfect sense, considering the 34-year-old Dunst and 28-year-old Plemons are two stars with a busy year ahead. Dunst will serve as a writer and director for the upcoming film The Bell Jar and Plemons is also part of the project. According to E Dunst admitted that her new fiance is so talented. Meaning he’ll be a breeze to direct.
As for an exact wedding date? Dunst replied, “We're pretty chill. Maybe next spring.”
Dunst and Plemons began dating after Dunst broke up with her boyfriend of four years, Garrett Hedlund in May. She and her now fiance were spotted kissing shortly after.
The Golden Globe-nominated actress, is currently making the Hollywood circuit on behalf of her supporting role in Hidden Figures. “Not only do I think Hidden Figures is an inspiring film, but it is also a story and a part of history that people don’t know about,” she said about her role recently.
