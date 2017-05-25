The red carpet at the annual Cannes Film Festival is perhaps the most iconic one a star can walk. This year, the makers and cast of The Beguiled strolled that carpet for the premiere of their new film, a Southern gothic drama from director Sofia Coppola. The film stars Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning, Kirsten Dunst, and Colin Farrell. The actors all looked stunning for their moment in the spotlight, but a few photos of the event captured something else going on, as Elle first noted: Dunst shedding a few tears.
We can't know why the actress was crying, but we have a pretty good idea. If you look at the faces of the people around her — Fanning and Coppola — they're lighthearted, not upset. And then you can see Dunst herself starting to laugh through her tears. Our guess? The 35-year-old was simply overwhelmed by the moment, and she cried out of joy. A premiere at Cannes must be a surreal event, even for the most jaded actress. It's probably exciting and joyous and thrilling and nerve-wracking all at once.
The Beguiled, hitting theaters June 23, takes place during the Civil War at a Southern girls' boarding school, run by Kidman's headmistress. The women takes in a wounded Union soldier, played by Farrell, whose presence brings a strange, dark new dynamic to the house.It's supposed to be a little mysterious, a little sexy, a little suspenseful, and completely enthralling.
