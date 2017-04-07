Kirsten Dunst Hated Shooting This Sex Scene

If you think watching sex scenes can get awkward, imagine how awkward it can be for the actors filming them.
In an interview with E! News, Kirsten Dunst revealed just how much she disliked filming a sex scene with Colin Farrell for their new movie The Beguiled. The movie is a remake of the 1971 film of the same name, and stars Farrell as a Civil War soldier who stays at a girls' boarding school, where several of the ladies develop feelings for him.
"I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped," Dunst told E! News, referring to the scene. "I don't like it, I don't like it... To be honest, I'm like, 'Let's get this over with as fast as possible.'"
Advertisement
Luckily, Dunst said that director Sofia Coppola was sensitive to her concerns and tried to capture the scene quickly.
"At least Sofia's like, 'We're going to get this done quick, we're just gonna shoot it here, we'll do three takes, be done,'" Dunst told E! News.
"It's harder for women. And women have in the history of cinema... been more exploited of course, through the means of sexuality, by men than men have. So, it's situations like that, any love scenes that I've been a party to over the years, you just [do] whatever your female dance partner needs," Farrell told E! News. "I really think a woman should be the boss completely in those scenes, whatever she needs to make her comfortable and allow her to have the freedom to do the job she needs to do."
There's a hint of the sex scene in the movie's official trailer, which you can check out below. It's also worth watching the trailer just to hear Dunst and Elle Fanning's Southern accents.
Advertisement