Kirsten Dunst Confirms Her Pregnancy In New Rodarte Campaign

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Griffin Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock.
Outlets reported on Kirsten Dunst's rumoured pregnancy earlier this month when paparazzi spotted what appeared to be her pregnant belly while she was at the airport with fiancé Jesse Plemons. However, she had yet to confirm to the pregnancy herself, because apparently she had something grander up her sleeve. On Tuesday, the star appeared in a series of photos for Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2018 lookbook, belly on full display — her first official confirmation of the news.
Photographed by Autumn de Wilde and styled by Ashley Furnival and Shirley Kurata, Dunst appears in several different outfits alongside other stars such as Tessa Thompson, Miranda July, and Chloe and Halle.
"We are thrilled to feature women who inspire us in our Fall Winter 2018 portrait series," designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy said in a statement, according to E! News.
De Wilde posted the series of photos on her Instagram, and it's safe to say there's no more elegant way to let the world know you're expecting.
"So honored to have photographed this incredible collection and these incredible women," the photographer captioned the snaps.
"It was hard not to cry as I took these photos. Such a beautiful mother. Such a beautiful friend. Such a powerful woman," she added.
This isn't necessarily shocking news from the actress, who's been in "baby mode" since 2014.
"It’s time to have babies and chill," she said in the July cover story for Marie Claire U.K. last year. "I wasn’t one of those 'I need a baby!' people until my goddaughter was born. I love her so much. That love is just like… you can’t experience that unless you have a kid. I put her to bed last night and she woke up this morning and said to her mom, 'Where’s Kiki?' I just love that love. That’s what I want."
