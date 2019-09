If You Didn't *Get* The Grammys, This New Netflix Doc Is Made For You

For those viewers who don't fill their playlists with Top 40 hits, the Grammys may have been their first introduction to many of the artists, including Logic Kendrick Lamar , and Childish Gambino . While these performances were great, they alone couldn't fully demonstrate the importance of hip hop in American culture. Luckily, for those interested in learning more, Deadline reports that Netflix just announced Rapture, an eight-part documentary produced by Mass Appeal that will explore the genre and some of its most influential artists past and present, including Nas, T.I., Logic, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.