If You Didn't *Get* The Grammys, This New Netflix Doc Is Made For You

Like millions of others, you may have found yourself glued to the TV watching the 60th Annual Grammy Awards last night. The star-studded musical event has a history of bringing artists new and old together on stage — Miley Cyrus and Elton John singing "Tiny Dancer" is proof — to celebrate the merits of a wide variety of genres, from gospel to alternative rock to hip hop. However, in recent years, the Grammys have undeniably devoted more attention to pop, hip hop, and rap.
For those viewers who don't fill their playlists with Top 40 hits, the Grammys may have been their first introduction to many of the artists, including Logic, Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar, and Childish Gambino. While these performances were great, they alone couldn't fully demonstrate the importance of hip hop in American culture. Luckily, for those interested in learning more, Deadline reports that Netflix just announced Rapture, an eight-part documentary produced by Mass Appeal that will explore the genre and some of its most influential artists past and present, including Nas, T.I., Logic, G-Eazy, 2 Chainz, and A Boogie wit da Hoodie.
The docuseries will become available for streaming on March 30, will take fans behind the scenes, introducing them to both the creative recording process and life on the road. Additionally, Deadline writes that viewers will get to see how a career in hip hop impacts the artists' families.
In the short teaser, the artists share what hip hop means to them, saying that it's a way to connect with themselves while also highlighting cultural and systemic injustices. Though captivating, it's hard not to notice how few women are featured. Of course, this isn't too surprising. Music has long been somewhat of a boys' club, a fact that was painfully illuminated at Sunday's Grammy awards as men were disproportionately honored for their accomplishments over women.
With all of the vital discussions surrounding the #TimesUp movement, we can only hope that women will soon be granted the representation and platforms they deserve. Who knows, maybe next year we could be getting a docuseries on the importance of women in music.
