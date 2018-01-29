The Grammy Awards are back in New York for the first time in 15 years, and the city's mayor, Bill de Blasio, is celebrating. He stopped by Refinery29's Grammy red carpet to share his excitement. "So many amazing musical developments started right here," Mayor de Blasio told Refinery29's Arianna Davis and Emily Curl, citing that salsa and hip hop both originated in New York. "This is where the Grammys belong."
This being an evening devoted to honoring musical achievements, Mayor de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, were keen to share the music they loved from 2017. De Blasio discovered his favorite song of the year —"Borders" by St. Beauty – during the end credits of an episode of Insecure. Specifically, the episode in which Issa (Issa Rae) cheats on her boyfriend with her ex-boyfriend. St. Beauty's haunting lyrics, "Tell me where'd ya go when you said goodbye? I never thought I'd lose you…” play as the scene fades out. De Blasio said the track blew him away.
De Blasio and his wife watch Insecure together each week. He was eager to see whether Davis and Curl had any intel about when Season 3 was returning; unfortunately, they were in the dark, too. In the meantime, he'll have to do what the rest of us do: Listen to Insecure's soundtrack on our Spotify and wait for Season 3 (if mayors have time for Spotify, that is). He's not like a regular mayor, he's a cool mayor.
In addition to gushing about Insecure, de Blasio and McCray also weighed in on the award season's role in raising awareness about the systemic sexual assault problem.
"We’re raising consciousness," McCray said. "We’re standing in solidarity with the #MeToo movement. We want to end sexual assault in Hollywood, and fast food restaurants, and casting couches."
"Everywhere," de Blasio said, completing McCray's sentence. De Blasio also acknowledged his responsibility as a politician to turn the sentiment of the #MeToo movement into concrete policy. "It's incumbent to all of us in government to say it won't be tolerated anymore and there will be consequences."
And in case you're curious, McCray's favorite song was "Redbone" by Childish Gambino.
