Black People Have Been Beefing With The Grammys For Decades — Here's Why

From what I’ve observed, the Grammys seem invested in only uplifting certain versions of hip-hop and Black music culture that fall within the realm of respectability and the white gaze. Writing about Beyoncé losing Album of the Year to Adele in 2017, Myles E. Johnson said, “If you are a Black person who does not try to be palatable for a white audience, but instead focuses on your own culture and experience, this is seen as a transgressive act.” The politicized themes in Beyoncé’s Lemonade were very much so embedded in the Black experience, and the feeling that she was punished for it nags at many of her supporters. Macklemore’s corny rhymes won out because they was considered more socially conscious and digestible. Migos and Cardi B. are all nominated in rap categories this year, but I doubt they’ll win out over the likes of Kendrick Lamar, who is considered to have more substance. The Grammys have weirdly become the moral gatekeepers of Black art.