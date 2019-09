The most recent season of The Bachelorette may have made history, but that didn't do much for ratings. Rachel Lindsay was the first ever Black Bachelorette to star on the show, and was smart, funny, and extremely up to task. However, BuzzFeed reported that the ratings of the first five episodes took a hit compared to the first five episodes of the season prior — 5.7 million viewers versus 6.7 million, to be exact. Creator Mike Fleiss blames this on Trump.